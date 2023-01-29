Dexter Swim and Dive Sweeps Fenton Tri-Meet

The Dexter swim and dive team came up with a big tri-meet swim at Fenton Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts earned seven first-place finishes on their way to a 121-58 win over Fenton and 130-55 over Royal Oak.

Lucas Greatorex was in on three wins to lead the Dreadnaughts. He won the 50 free and was second in the 100 fly. He was also part of the winning 200 medley relay with Jude Smith, Grady Wheeler, and Dylan O’Connor and part of the winning 200 free relay with Eric Smaby, Steven Merz, and O’Connor.

Jack Haidl won two events on the day, winning the 200 free and 500 free races. Dane Lee was second in both events for Dexter.

O’Connor picked up his third win of the day in the 100 fly and Smith and Travis Fitch finished 1-2 in the 100 back.

Second-place finishes went to Liam MacNeil in the 200 IM, Branden Anderson diving, Smaby 100 free, Wheeler 100 breast, and the 400 free relay team of Smaby, Haidl, Lee, and Smith.

The Dreads dropped a SEC Red matchup to powerhouse Pioneer 121-64.

Haidl had Dexter’s lone win in the 500 free.