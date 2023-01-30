Missing Scio Township teenager found dead near Ann Arbor Pioneer High School

After being reported missing over the weekend of January 27-29, Scio Township teenager, Adriana Davidson, was found dead on January 30, near the athletic fields of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School.

Here is the post the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issued on its Facebook page on the afternoon of Jan. 30,2023:

“UPDATE: Missing Person

The WCSO family is saddened to report that Adriana Davidson was found deceased a short time ago.

Just before 1:00pm today, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit located Adriana Davidson near the athletic fields of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. At this early stage there are no indications of foul play.

The Ann Arbor Police Department will be taking over the death investigation as the scene is within city limits.

Our sincere condolences go out to the friends and family of Adriana. You remain in our thoughts and prayers. We would also like to thank everyone for your assistance in spreading the word, sharing tips, and offering your support.”

On Jan. 28, the WCSO issued this alert to the community:

“At 12:10am this morning the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding a missing 15-year-old from Scio Township.

Adriana Davidson last communicated with family around 9:00am on Friday January 27th while she was on her way to school. When Adriana did not return home family began attempting to locate her. Unfortunately, they were unable to find her and contacted the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing at 12:10am this morning. Since that time the Sheriff’s Office has been actively attempting to locate Adriana.

Adriana was last seen by friends around 11:00am outside of Pioneer High School.”