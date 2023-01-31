Big road project coming this year to N. Territorial Road in Webster Township

Drivers on N. Territorial Road, from Mast Road to Webster Church Road, will see some changes during the upcoming road construction season.

In the coming months, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will conduct the N. Territorial Rd. and Webster Church Road Safety Project. The WCRC held a virtual information meeting on Jan. 26, to begin the unveiling of the plan. More information will be given and another meeting will be held as things get closer to construction season.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.4 million. The funding is coming from the Federak Highway Safety Improvement Program, Federal Surface Transportation Program and Michigan Transportation Funds.

Under the “Why?” of its slide presentation, the WCRC said “Improve the safety and operation of the intersection and the N. Territorial Rd corridor” and “Traffic signal with center left turn lanes.”

image courtesy of the Washtenaw County Road Commission

The overall WCRC project description says:

“During the 2023 construction season, WCRC is planning to install left turn lanes and a traffic signal at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd and Webster Church Rd. Centerline rumble strips, as well as safety signage and pavement markings will be placed on N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and Webster Church Rd, and two culverts will be replaced on N. Territorial Rd between Meadows Tr. and Donovan Rd. During construction, Webster Church Rd will be closed to ALL traffic, north and south of the intersection for approximately 12 weeks.”

At the intersection at Webster Church Road, the road will be widened to install the center left turn lanes with some tree removals and the installation of the traffic signal.

Looking south at the intersection of Webster Church and N. Territorial roads. photo by Lonnie Huhman

The schedule for that part of the project is: tree removal prior to March 31; intersection work to begin late summer of 2023 and open to traffic scheduled for fall of 2023.

The traffic impact during the intersection work will see Webster Church Rd closed to all traffic; north and south of the intersection with a detour will be posted. WCRC said traffic will be maintained on N. Territorial using temporary traffic signals and access to CJ’s Party Store will be provided via N. Territorial Road.

The WCRC said, “Once the work begins, traffic will be maintained on N. Territorial Rd, but there will be lane closures. Webster Church Rd will be closed to ALL traffic, north and south of the intersection, and a detour will be posted. During the culvert replacements, traffic on N. Territorial Rd will be maintained by lane restrictions and a flagging operation.”

image courtesy of the Washtenaw County Road Commission

The culvert replacements will see two-way traffic maintained using one lane with flagging operation. It’s scheduled for this summer.

The other part of the project will see the installation of center line rumble strips, pavement markings and new signs. This part will see rolling lane restrictions during the summer and fall.

The map for the culvert part of the project. image courtesy of the Washtenaw County Road Commission

For more information or to contact the planners go to:

Visit project page at https://www.wcroads.org/wcrc-project/n-territorial-rdsafety-project/ or contact Project Manager – Becky Houle, (734) 327-6678, houleb@wcroads.org.