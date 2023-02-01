Dreads Come Up Short Against Bedford

The was no home-court advantage for the Dexter girls' basketball team Tuesday night as the Dreadnaughts could not overcome a large foul discrepancy in a 46-38 loss to Bedford.

Dexter was called for 24 fouls in the contest to just 10 for Bedford. The Dreadnaughts went to the line just six times in the game and never reached the bonus in either half, while the Mules went to the line 34 times, including 19 trips to the charity stripe in the deciding fourth quarter alone. Bedford made 24 free throws to four for Dexter in the contest.

Despite the large free throw differential, the Dreads were right in the game until the final couple of minutes.

Bedford jumped out to a quick 10-3 lead, but Dexter would rally with a pair of Heidi Fuchs baskets, including a rebound and put back at the buzzer to cut the lead to 14-10 after one.

The Dreads defense locked down in the second, holding Bedford to just one point. Chloe Perry scored seven in the quarter and the Dreadnaughts outscored the Mules 11-1 to take a 21-15 lead at the half.

Bedford opened the second with a 9-0 run to take a 24-21 lead.

A Fuchs basket and a shooters-touch three=pointer by Alena Blumberg put Dexter back on top, but the Mules scored to tie the game at 26 after three quarters.

Addison Chase hit a triple to open the fourth to put Dexter on top 29-26, but Bedford went on a 11-2 run to take a 37-31 lead.

Blumberg scored seven and Chase five in the fourth, but it wasn't enough to stop the Mules parade to the charity stripe in the fourth in which they made 14 of 19 from the line in the final period.

Dexter was led by Blumberg with 13 points and Fuchs chipped in with 10. Chloe Perry added eight points and Chase seven.

The Dreads fell to 10-5 overall and 5-3 in the SEC Red. They return to action Friday night when they host Ann Arbor Huron.

Photos by Dawn McCann