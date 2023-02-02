Art on display in downtown Dexter shows the community's love for their town

Downtown Dexter is the location of a unique art walk this month as the community celebrates what they love about Dexter.

The art walk/show is taking place at different businesses in downtown. It’s called “What We Love About Dexter” and it’s a project organized by Dexter’s Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee, which has gathered and is now with businesses help displaying pieces of art created by the community for the Valentine's Day holiday.

Artists of different ages submitted photographs, drawings, paintings, etc. representing what they love about Dexter. The planners of the project said the goal is to capture the unique character and beauty of the community to creatively display in businesses around town.

Student art is part of the unique display in downtown Dexter. photo by Lonnie Huhman

To learn more about this, the Sun Times News connected with Bev Hill, one of the committee members and a retired teacher from Creekside Intermediate School. She said there are seven stores on Main Street that have artwork from the school and material from the community.

Hill said, “This was a project from the Arts, Cultural and Heritage Committee to tell what we love about Dexter plus display student artwork.”

Jane Montero, an art teacher at Creekside in Dexter, said each of the Art teachers from the DCS schools submitted five pieces to be matted and hung for the month of February, so, Anchor, Beacon, Wylie, Creekside, Mill Creek, and DHS are all participating with 35 pieces total.

The stores that have the artwork in their windows are: Robin's Barber Shop (Reed Barbering), Hanna Howard Realtors, Hackney Hardware, Hearts and Flowers, 3 Bird, Aubree’s (both inside and outside displays) and Edward Jones.

These displays will be up for the month of February with hearts for Valentines and to show their love for Dexter.

photo by Jane Montero