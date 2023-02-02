Bedford Size Too Much for Dexter

A big size advantage was too much for the Dexter basketball team to overcome Tuesday night as the Dreadnaughts fell to Bedford 73-50.

Dexter held its own in the opening quarter with five points from Reeves Taylor and triples by AJ Vaughn and Xavier Blumberg for a 13-11 lead after one.

Bedford got hot from the outside with Griffin Wolfe hitting three triples and scoring 11 in the second and the Dreadnaughts went cold. The Mules outscored Dexter 22-9 in the second and took a 33-22 lead at the half.

The Bedford inside game took over in the second half and it showed at the foul line. The Mules went to the foul line 21 times in the second half and 28 times in the game, making 20 to help pull away from the Dreads.

"Give credit to Bedford as they were patient and effective in their offense and their shooters were on tonight," Coach Jason Rushton said.

Dexter was lead by Jack DeMerell with 14 points and Blumberg nine.

Evan Haroldson and Taylor scored eight each, Vaughn five, Garrett Sharp. Thomas Seeland, and Xavier Cook two each.

The Dreads have a short turnaround with a game against state-ranked AA Huron Thursday night.

Photos by Dawn McCann



