Tree removal in preparation of culvert project in Scio and Lima townships

The Washtenaw County Road Commission will be removing some trees along Parker Road in the coming weeks in preparation for a culvert project.

In a letter to residents, WCRC Project Manager Nate Murphy detailed the work planned to take place in Lima and Scio townships.

“In preparation for this work, this winter a WCRC contractor will remove approximately 24 trees of various sizes within the project area. These trees are being removed to allow sufficient space for the safe and efficient installation of the new culvert and related road improvements. The contractor plans to have all tree removals completed by March 31, 2023. Individual property owners impacted by this work have already been contacted by WCRC staff.”

The WCRC is replacing a culvert on Parker between Bent Tree Drive and Dexter-Chelsea Road during the 2023 construction season.

Murphy said the culvert replacement is expected to begin in the summer, sometime after July 1. The WCRC estimates it will take approximately seven weeks to complete the project, weather pending.

“Once construction begins this summer, the road will be closed to ALL through traffic and a detour will be posted. WCRC will maintain access only for residents who live or work within the project limits during construction. However, NO traffic will be able to cross the culvert location,” Murphy said in his letter.

Questions can be directed to Murphy at murphyn@wcroads.org or 734-327-6647.