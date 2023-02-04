Chase’s Big Night Leads Dexter Past Huron

Freshman guard Addison Chase had the biggest night of her short high school career to date, scoring a team-high 21 points to lead Dexter past Ann Arbor Huron 55-40 Friday night.

Chase in just her first varsity season has shown signs of things to come on both ends of the floor throughout the season and put it all together Friday night, hitting six triples and finishing with a career-high in points.

Dexter is a different team when she is on to give the Dreads a third big scoring punch along with sophomore Alena Blumberg and senior Chloe Perry.

All three were on Friday night in the win over Huron.

Chase and Blumberg hit triples in the opening quarter, while Perry scored four to go along with three from Alyssa Gullekson to give Dexter a 13-8 lead after one.

The Dreadnaughts began to pull away in the second with a 16-7 run.

Heidi Fuchs scored five in the quarter with Blumberg and Perry scoring four each for a 29-15 halftime lead.

Chase already had a pair of triples on the night when she caught fire in the third with three more triples and scored 11 in the period to help the Dreads push the lead to 47-28 and they cruised to the win.

To go along with Chase’s 21 points, Blumberg and Perry scored 12 each.

Fuchs finished with five points, Gullekson three, and Kendall Cabana two.

Dexter improved to 6-3 in the SEC Red with a pair of road games at Lincoln and Pioneer scheduled for this week.