Dexter Struggles Against State-Ranked Huron

Facing state-ranked Ann Arbor Huron is a tough task for any team, but to have an off night as well hurt the Dexter basketball team in a 50-37 loss to the River Rats Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts committed 13 first-half turnovers in falling behind Huron 29-18 at the half and would not be able to overcome their self-inflicted miscues.

The Dreads turnover woes continued in the third and coach Jason Rushton cleared his bench to give the reserves a chance to see the court.

“We saw some fight in that group and things to build on,” Rushton said.

Despite the struggles with the ball the Dreads still trailed by just 12 after three, but Huron had enough to hold off Dexter in the fourth.

Reeves Taylor led the Dreads with nine points, while Evan Haroldson had eight.

Jack DeMerell, AJ Vaughn, and Xavier Blumberg had six points each, and Xavier Cook two.

The Dreads look to bounce back at Lincoln Tuesday night.