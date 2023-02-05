Dexter Wrestlers Eighth at SEC Finals

The Dexter wrestling team came home with an eighth-place finish at the SEC Finals at Jackson Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 67 points in the meet won by Bedford with 211 points.

Matthew Joyce won the league title at 150 pounds for the Dreads. He improved to 35-2 overall on the season after going 3-0 on the day, including a 5-1 win over his Bedford opponent in the championship match.

Three other Dreads earned medals on the day.

Will Kletzka improved to 24-6 overall and finished third at 120 pounds. He went 3-1 on the day and earned a pin in the third-place match for his medal.

Sean White finished third at 175 with a 3-1 record on the day. He improved to 18-12 on the season with two pins and a major decision.

Brenden Valerio went 3-1 on the day to finish third at 190. He picked up three pins on the day and improved to 19-3 on the season.

Also picking up wins for Dexter throughout the day were Dima Griffiths at 113, Theodore Reich at 138, and Connor Fischer at 157.