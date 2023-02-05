Dexter Swim and Dive Cruises Past Lincoln

The Dexter swim and dive team won 11 of 12 events to cruise past Ypsilanti Lincoln 131-50 in a SEC Red matchup Thursday night.

Matthew Resende picked up four wins to lead the Dreadnaughts. He won the 100 free and 100 back, was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Grady Wheeler, Lucas Greatorex, and Jude Smith; and the 400 free relay with Smith, Dylan O’Connor, and Greatorex.

O’Connor won the 500 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Wheeler, Owen Ragnes, and Eric Smaby.

Smaby won the 200 IM and Liam MacNeil won the 200 free. Greatorex won the 50 free and Branden Anderson diving.