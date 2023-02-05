Dexter Competitive Cheer Has Big Week

The Dexter competitive cheer team had a big week, winning the Melvindale Invitational January 28 and finishing second at the Saline Invitational February 4.

At Melvindale, the Dreadnaughts scored the highest point total in all three division’s to win the Division 2 title with a score of 732.4. They beat out New Boston Huron with 701.12 for the top spot in the competition.

The Dreadnaughts were the highest-scoring team in each of the three rounds with their highest score coming in the third round with a dominating score of 302.9 that beat out the second-place score by over 20 points.

The Dexter Middle School team also took first place at Melvindale.

The Dreads had another strong night at Saline with a second-place finish with 693.44 points. Riverview won the competition with 716.56.

The Middle School team finished fourth out of 12 teams at Saline.