Dexter Hockey Clips Bedford

The Dexter hockey team picked up another SEC win Wednesday night when the Dreadnaughts held off Bedford 4-3 in a game played at the Toledo Icehouse.

The Dreadnaughts got things going early when Noah Enyedy knocked home a pass from Jack Burke to put Dexter up 1-0 just 2:05 into the game.

With under three minutes left in the first, it was Burke who tipped one home on a nice crossing pass from Austin Hutchison on a 3-on-1 break after a steal near mid-ice.

Burke would score his second of the game when he knocked home a rebound at 12:13 of the second for a 3-0 Dexter lead.

Bedford would get one back with a shorthanded goal, but shortly after the Dexter powerplay ended, Enydey centered a pass from behind the Mules net and Jaden Boomhour rifled it home for a 4-1 Dexter lead after two.

The Mules scored early in the third and cut the lead to 4-3 with eight minutes left.

Dexter continued to hold off Bedford and the Mules pulled the goalie for an extra man with a minute left, but Cade Stock and the Dexter defense kept them out of the net and the Dreads held on for the 4-3 win.

The win improved the Dreads record to 3-5 in the SEC White.

The Dreadnaughts could not get much going in a 6-0 loss to Chelsea Saturday night. Stock played well in the net as the Bulldogs peppered him with shot all night to keep the Dreads in the game, but state-ranked Chelsea was too much.

Photos by Mike Williamson