Dexter Varsity Dance Team Makes History at Nationals

From Katie Ramsburgh

This team. These coaches. Our Time. The dancing dreads attended the Universal Dance Association (UDA) National High School Team championships on February 3-5. The team qualified for Nationals last July.

Led by coaches Morgan Dubey and Julia Acton and captains Lainey Sawin and Clara Thomas, the team competed in three categories; Medium Varsity Game Day, Medium Varsity Jazz, and Medium Varsity Pom. Competing against 50+ teams from around the country, the team successfully moved from the Friday preliminary rounds to the semifinals on Saturday, where the field was cut in half.

On Saturday morning, the team fell short of advancing in Pom but successfully advanced to the finals for their Game Day routine. Late Saturday afternoon, the team made history by moving on to the finals in the jazz category for the first time!

“All categories are competitive, but the medium varsity jazz category is extremely stacked. There is so much talent from so many teams that all come with something new each year,” said head coach Morgan Dubey. “All of the dancers learn jazz from an early age, and every team brings their best of the best to the jazz competition. These girls have worked hard all season to perfect this dance, and they left their hearts on the floor. I could not be more proud!”

The finals took place on Sunday, February 5th. With a raucous parent cheering section, the Dreads took the floor for Game Day midmorning and won 10th place! Late Sunday evening, the team performed their final jazz routine, leaving it all on the floor, and took 13th place among the competitive field of teams!

The Dreads return to Dexter on Monday, February 6, and take the floor at halftime during the boys’ varsity basketball team on Friday, February 10, with the kid's dance clinic.

The dance teams season concludes at the end of February, with tryouts for the 2023-24 team taking place in April.

Congratulations to the dance team, their coaches, and their parents for a phenomenal season! You’ve represented Dexter, MI, well on the national stage.

Nicely done, ladies!

All photos by Katie Ramsburgh