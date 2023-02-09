Dexter Falls to Lincoln in Overtime

The Dexter-Lincoln game was a defensive struggle from the start and in the end, the Dreadnaughts came up on the short end of a 49-47 overtime loss to the Splitters.

The Dreadnaughts came out strong and took a 17-9 lead after one behind 10 points by AJ Vaughn.

Dexter continued to look strong in the second quarter with five different Dreads scoring and holding a 30-23 lead at the half.

Both teams struggled in the second half, but Lincoln outscored the Dreadnaughts 9-7 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 37-32 heading to the fourth.

Lincoln would tie the game at 40-40 with a pair of free throws with 3:22 left in the fourth and neither team would score the rest of the way to send the game to overtime.

Dexter trailed 45-44 when Reeves Taylor nailed a triple with 1:45 left to put the Dreads up 47-45, but Lincoln answered with a triple of their own to take a 48-47 lead with 1:30 left.

Lincoln split a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left to push the lead to 49-47 and the Dreads had one final chance, but a triple was off the mark at the buzzer and Lincoln pulled out the win.

AJ Vaughn led Dexter with 14 points, while Evan Haroldson added 10. Taylor finished with eight points, Xavier Blumberg, Garrett Sharp, and Ben Murphy three points each, Xavier Cook and Jack DeMerell two points each.

The Dreadnaughts return to action Friday night at home against Pioneer.