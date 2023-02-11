The Encore Celebrates Black History Month with “Once on This Island”

From The Encore

The Encore Musical Theatre Company, southeast Michigan’s premiere professional musical theatre, is thrilled to announce their upcoming production of Once on This Island.

As the nation observes Black History Month, The Encore brings an important opportunity for audiences to experience an award-winning piece of musical theatre that delves into the complicated social issues of race and class and the effects they have on affairs of the heart.

Based on the novel titled “My Love, My Love” by Rosa Guy, the story takes place in a village in the Caribbean where Ti Moune, a young peasant girl, rescues and falls in love with Daniel Beauxhomme, a grand homme or rich boy. Their romance is guided by the gods who rule the island and direct Ti Moune on a journey to find the man who captured her heart. Their quest for love transforms the lives of the people on the island. Once on this Island’s story has been likened to Romeo and Juliet and the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, The Little Mermaid. This timeless tale of love and sacrifice is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

The winner of 8 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (the award-winning team behind Ragtime, Anastasia and Seussical) Once on This Island features a vibrant score that blends calypso, soca and Latin-American rhythms to bring the island to life.

Fulfilling its promise to bring Broadway to Dexter, the musical is directed and choreographed by Natalie Kaye Clater, who performed in the hit musical Hamilton. The production is co-sponsored by Judith Manocherian, who was on the producing team of the recent Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of the show, and is generously co-sponsored by Ann Arbor residents Stephen and Marci Feinberg.

Once on This Island runs on The Maas Main Stage at The Encore, February 23 through March 12, 2023. Tickets are $54 ($52 for seniors and youth) and can be purchased at theencoretheatre.org, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter MI 48130. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10AM – 2PM and two hours prior to show times. $20 student rush tickets are available at the door prior to performances.

