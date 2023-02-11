Dexter Stumbles Late in Loss to Pioneer

A brutal fourth quarter doomed the Dexter basketball team in a 54-35 loss to Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night.

Pioneer outscored Dexter 24-6 in the final quarter to pull away for the 19-point win in a game that Dexter trailed by just one entering the final period.

The big story on the night was the free throw shooting. Pioneer went to the charity stripe 35 times on the night to just five for the Dreadnaught. This included Pioneer going to the free throw line 23 times in the deciding fourth quarter alone.

Dexter trailed just 9-8 after one and 21-20 at the half thanks to 13 first half points from Evan Haroldson.

The teams remained close in the third with both scoring nine points as Pioneer clung to a 30-29 lead after three when the wheels fell off for Dexter.

Pioneer would sink 14 free throws in the fourth to pull away as Dexter struggle with just six points in the quarter.

Haroldson finished with a team-high 17 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double to lead Dexter.

Reeves Taylor tallied six points, AJ Vaughn five, Xavier Blumberg three, Xavier Cook and Garrett Sharp two each.

Dexter takes to the road Tuesday to face Saline.