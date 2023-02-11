Dexter Wrestling Sends Two to Regionals

The Dexter wrestling competed in the tough Livonia Stevenson individual district and had two wrestlers move on to next weeks Regionals.

The district included D1 top-ranked Detroit Catholic Central, who year in and year out dominates its way all the way to the state-finals at Ford Field and this year was no different as 11 DCC wrestlers won district titles and all 14 qualified for next weeks Regional.

Dexter had two wrestlers qualify with Matthew Joyce leading the way with a second-place finish at 150.

Joyce went 3-1 on the day to improve to 40-3 overall on the season. His lone loss came in the finals to an undefeated DCC wrestler. He picked up a pin and tech-fall, and a 5-2 decision in the semis to reach the finals.

Brenden Valerio finished 3rd at 190 pounds to improve to 24-5 on the season. Valerio opened with a 6-1 win over his DCC opponent before falling in the semifinals, He then picked up a 7-0 win in the consolation semis and defeated the DCC wrestler for the second time 2-0 in the third-place match.

Sean White came up just short, falling in the consolation semis to finish 2-2 on the day and 23-18 on the season at 175 pounds.

Will Kletzka fell in the consolation semifinals after going 1-2 on the day and finished the season with a 28-8 overall record.

Casey Clark finished 19-13 at 138 after a 1-2 day that saw him fall in the consolation semis.

Connor Fischer and Sullivan Hines each picked up single wins for Dexter.

In the team district at Saline, the Dreadnaughts reached the finals after defeating AA Skyline 54-30 but came up short against the host Hornets with a 56-24 loss in the finals. Individual matches were not available.

