Dexter Hockey Rallies Past Grand Blanc

A pair of third period goals helped the Dexter hockey team rally past Grand Blanc Saturday night.

Grand Blanc took an early 1-0 lead, but Dexter bounced back with an unassisted goal by Jacob Wilson to tie the game at 1-1 after one period.

Matyas Toulec gave the Dreads the lead early in the second when he found the net on a pass from Jaden Boomhour with the second assist going to Noah Enyedy.

The Bobcats answered with a pair of goals to take a 3-2 lead after two periods.

Dexter evened the score when Toulec centered a pass from the right side that Boomhour slapped home with an assist to Enyedy to tie it at 3-3 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the third.

With just under six minutes left Austin Hutchison stopped a clearing pass and cut in on net and wristed one home to put Dexter on top 4-3. Aiden Early assisted on the goal for the Dreads.

Grand Blanc continued to pressure to try to get the equalizer but was called for a late penalty. They pulled their goaltender in the final minute to make it 5 on 5 and got a couple of scoring chances in the final 10 seconds, but Cade Stock was there for the Dreads to make the saves and the Dreadnaughts held on for the win.

Earlier in the week the Dreads dropped a 5-2 decision to Bloomfield Hills.

Dexter fell behind early and was down a man when Enyedy hit Toulec in stride to send him on a breakaway and he beat the goalkeeper for a shorthanded goal to tie it at 1-1.

The Dreads struggled in the second as Bloomfield Hills scored three straight to take a 4-1 lead.

Dexter struck early in the third when Toulec scored his second shorthanded goal of the night to cut the lead to 4-2, but Bloomfield Hills answered less than a minute later to make it 5-2 and it would end that way.