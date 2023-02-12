Dexter Girls Roll Past Pioneer

The Dexter girls’ basketball team rolled to a 45-24 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer Thursday night and are ready for a rematch with Saline in a key SEC Red matchup Tuesday night.

Saline comes to town tied for the top spot in the SEC Red with Bedford and the Dreadnaughts would love to play spoilers for the Hornets chance at a conference title.

Dexter trailed Pioneer 12-11 after one quarter Thursday night, but the Dreads defense locked down after that allowing Pioneer to score just 12 points the rest of the way.

The Dreads outscored Pioneer 11-2 in the second for a 21-14 lead at the break.

Chloe Perry caught fire with 15 second half points to help the Dreadnaughts pull away for the win.

Perry led Dexter with 20 points, while Alena Blumberg scored 12, including six in the opening quarter to help the Dreads stay close through one period.

Bailey Krueger chipped in with four points, while Addison Chae, Kendall Cabana, and Alyssa Gullekson had three points each.