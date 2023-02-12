Dexter Swim and Dive Cruises by Monroe

The Dexter swim and dive team made quick work of Monroe Thursday night with a 148-38 win over the Trojans.

Dexter won all 12 events and taking the top two spots in every race.

Grady Wheeler and Lucas Greatorex were in on three wins each to lead the Dreads.

Wheeler won the 100 fly, was paort of the winning 200 medley with Travis Fitch, Greatorex, and Gerzon Herter, and part of the winning 200 free with Jude Smith, Dane Lee, and Ethan Vince.

Greatorex won the 100 free and 100 back to go along with the 200 medley relay win.

Matthew Resende won the 200 IM and 100 breast, while Chance McArtor won the 200 free and was part of the winning 400 free with Liam MacNeil, Lee, and Dylan O’Connor.

Owen Ragnes won the 50 free, Branden Anderson diving, and Quinn Christy the 500 free.

The Dreadnaughts had a strong showing at the MISCA meet Saturday.

All three relay teams swam state-cut times to qualify and Resende qualified in the 50 and 100 free races.