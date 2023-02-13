Scio Township firefighters take the Polar Plunge for a good cause

Scio Township firefighters took the plunge for a good cause on February 11, outside at HOMES Brewery.

The sun was out, but the winter air was still cool and crisp as Special Olympics Michigan held its 2023 Polar Plunge: Washtenaw County in Scio Township. It was hosted by HOMES Brewery on their campus at 112 Jackson Plaza.

This is the second year the Washtenaw County event was held in Scio Township. The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with the township fire department to ask about their participation. Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde said the fire department was asked by Special Olympics Michigan to fill a small pool for the event.

“Our on-duty crew went out to fill the pool and decided that they should participate as well,” Houde said. “Lt. (Brett) Bourne and Fire Investigator (Skip) Davis both took the dip; fortunately it was sunny.”

“It's was rather cold…to say the least, it was 25 degrees when we did it, but well worth it,” said Davis. “Goes to a great cause.”

The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan.

STN connected with Heather Fox, Director of LETR of Special Olympics Michigan, about the event.

Fox said the Washtenaw County Polar Plunge is one of 25 plunges that happen around the state from the end of January- mid March with a goal of raising $1.2 million statewide for Special Olympics Michigan.

She said, “150 people took the plunge at HOMES and we raised $50,000 at this location.”

The Scio Township Fire Department filled the swimming pool and Washtenaw County Search and Rescue were our dive team sending two representatives to stay in the water to make sure people stay safe. Fox said people register at plungemi.org and create fundraising pages to raise money and they can earn incentive items for their fundraising efforts. They also seek sponsorships from local businesses.

“People dress up in costume and we give awards for most money raised and best costume awards,” Fox said. “W4 Country was on site to emcee. It’s a fun event!”

Even though the event is over for Washtenaw County this year, Fox said the fundraising is still open if anyone is interested. To donate go to: give.classy.org/aa23.