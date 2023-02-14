Miller Rd at Zeeb Rd Roundabout Planned in 2024

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) announced Feb. 13 plans for a new roundabout next year at the intersection of Miller and Zeeb roads in Scio Twp.

The new traffic circle is being paid for by a federal safety grant through the Highway Safety Improvement Program from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) awarded to WCRC in the fall of 2022 for a single-lane roundabout at the Miller/Zeeb intersection.

In its announcement, WCRC stated, “WCRC routinely monitors county intersections and crash data. Based on traffic and safety studies at Miller Rd and Zeeb Rd, WCRC has determined the intersection is a candidate for this safety improvement. This intersection has a history of serious crashes and research shows that roundabouts reduce the number of severe injury or ‘T-bone” crashes. The installation of a roundabout at this location will improve safety and reduce the number of dangerous conflict points while maintaining traffic through the intersection.”

MDOT states roundabouts have several advantages over traditional intersections, with safety foremost. “Roundabouts reduce vehicle speeds, as well as the number of conflict points. Roundabouts reduce head-on/left-turn and angle-type crashes that frequently result in serious or fatal injuries.”

Also noted is increased safety for pedestrians. For the Miller/Zeeb intersection, pedestrian traffic is expected to increase notably once the adjacent shared pathway is connected to the Border-to-Border Trail along Huron River Dr.

WCRC is still in the preliminary engineering phase for the roundabout. The public will be invited to informational meetings during the design phase.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024. While the design is ongoing, the Miller Rd at Zeeb Rd roundabout project is expected to look similar to the Liberty Rd at Zeeb Rd roundabout. WCRC expects the cost of the project to be an estimated $1.5 million.