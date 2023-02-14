Dexter Twp Police Report, January 2023
In January, Deputies responded to 145 calls for police service, up from 105 the previous year for a 38% increase.
Officers conducted 64 traffic stops, up from 29 last year. Twelve citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Two assaults
- 14 traffic crashes
- Three medical assists
- Five citizen assists
- Three welfare checks
- One death investigation
- One identity theft
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:
On January 1st, Deputies investigated a domestic-related incident where one party publicly brandished a pistol in the 10000 block of North Territorial Road. Deputies contacted the involved parties and subsequently arrested one of the subjects for carrying a concealed weapon. The case was turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office, who subsequently charged the suspect with carrying a concealed weapon.
The entire January police call log can be found at the link below.