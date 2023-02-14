Dexter MI
Dexter Twp Police Report, January 2023

In January, Deputies responded to 145 calls for police service, up from 105 the previous year for a 38% increase.

Officers conducted 64 traffic stops, up from 29 last year. Twelve citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Two assaults
  • 14 traffic crashes
  • Three medical assists
  • Five citizen assists
  • Three welfare checks
  • One death investigation
  • One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On January 1st, Deputies investigated a domestic-related incident where one party publicly brandished a pistol in the 10000 block of North Territorial Road. Deputies contacted the involved parties and subsequently arrested one of the subjects for carrying a concealed weapon. The case was turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office, who subsequently charged the suspect with carrying a concealed weapon.

The entire January police call log can be found at the link below.

January 2023 Dexter TWP Monthly Call Report.pdf
