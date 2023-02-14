Dexter Twp Police Report, January 2023

In January, Deputies responded to 145 calls for police service, up from 105 the previous year for a 38% increase.

Officers conducted 64 traffic stops, up from 29 last year. Twelve citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

14 traffic crashes

Three medical assists

Five citizen assists

Three welfare checks

One death investigation

One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On January 1st, Deputies investigated a domestic-related incident where one party publicly brandished a pistol in the 10000 block of North Territorial Road. Deputies contacted the involved parties and subsequently arrested one of the subjects for carrying a concealed weapon. The case was turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office, who subsequently charged the suspect with carrying a concealed weapon.

The entire January police call log can be found at the link below.