Webster Twp Police Report, January 2023

In January, Deputies responded to 110 calls for police service, down from 111 the previous year for a 1% decrease.

Officers conducted 36 traffic stops, up from 33 last year. Fourteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Ten crashes

Four medical assists

Five citizen assists

One fire dept assists

Six mental health calls (all to the same address block)

One fraud

One identity theft

One operating under the influence

The Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On January 13th, Deputies investigated a suspicious subject banging on the door and trying to gain entry to a home in the 9700 block of West Huron River Drive. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a subject on the caller’s porch that appeared to be intoxicated. The subject’s vehicle had heavy front-end damage and was broken down at the end of the driveway. The subject was subsequently arrested for intoxicated driving and taken to the hospital for evaluation. This case is pending chemical test results.

The entire January police call log can be found at the link below.