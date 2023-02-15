Dexter Holds Pre-App Meeting for Proposed Condos

The City of Dexter conducted a pre-application meeting with KLA Development on Feb. 3, 2023, to discuss the company’s concept for developing the property at 8180 Main St.

KLA’s concept proposes two 5-story residential buildings with nine condos in each. Parking would be on the ground floor with residential spaces on floors 2-5.

The empty parcel is across Mill Creek from the fire station. Property owners have considered building a nanobrewery/retail/bike shop on the site—Mill Creek Brewery—a concept still possible. Plans for the brewery stalled over snags in parking requirements and the added cost it would create for the project. The developers have been exploring other options for their brewery, which could open the parcel for another interest.

The now empty lot at 8180 Main St. waiting for its next life. Photo: Doug Marrin.

If KLA pursues an application for its condo concept, it would have to get a variance for its proposed density of 18 units. City ordinance allows for seven units on the 1.57-acre parcel. Developers would also be responsible for the cost of extending the city’s water main to the location.

In her report, Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol said of the pre-app meeting, “Overall, the concept was well received. Some members of the pre-application committee thought the extension of the public water main was a public benefit because such an extension, although required, relieves the city from the responsibility and cost.”

The proposed style would be similar to the Jeffords Street condos nearby.

City Councilmember Zach Michels and Planning Commissioner reviewed the conceptual packet and provided feedback on building design and property layout for KLA to consider.