2-15-2023 11:01am
Dexter Police Report, January 2023
In January, Deputies responded to 244 calls for service, up from 191 the previous year for a 28% increase.
Officers conducted 121 traffic stops, up from 97 last year. Seven citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Three assaults
- One home invasion
- One larceny
- Seven crashes
- Four medical assists
- 25 Assists
- Four welfare checks
- Four mental health
- One embezzlement
- One cruelty/neglect
The Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:
On January 24th, Deputies investigated a larceny in the 7600 block of Dan Hoey. The complainant advised they were missing their Apple I-watch from their apartment. It is believed that the watch was stolen by a known subject staying with the victim for two weeks in December. This incident is still under investigation, pending contact with the suspect.
The complete January call log can be found at the link below.