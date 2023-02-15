Dexter Police Report, January 2023

In January, Deputies responded to 244 calls for service, up from 191 the previous year for a 28% increase.

Officers conducted 121 traffic stops, up from 97 last year. Seven citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Three assaults

One home invasion

One larceny

Seven crashes

Four medical assists

25 Assists

Four welfare checks

Four mental health

One embezzlement

One cruelty/neglect

The Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On January 24th, Deputies investigated a larceny in the 7600 block of Dan Hoey. The complainant advised they were missing their Apple I-watch from their apartment. It is believed that the watch was stolen by a known subject staying with the victim for two weeks in December. This incident is still under investigation, pending contact with the suspect.

The complete January call log can be found at the link below.