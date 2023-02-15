A senior living community is proposed in Scio Township

Encore at Heritage Woods Village is a proposed plan that would bring a senior living community to the Baker and Marshall Roads area of Scio Township.

The developer wants to use three parcels of land and combine them into an age-targeted, aging-in-place senior living community on a total of 105 acres.

The developer, listed on township documents as In-Site, LLC of Ann Arbor, is now before Scio Township seeking approval for their site plan. A public hearing was held before the township Board of Trustees (BOT) on Feb. 14, for the Encore at Heritage Woods Village Final PUD Site Plan.

Part of the request of Scio Township is seeking an approval to rezone the 105 acres, from general agriculture and single family residential to Planned Unit Development (PUD). The land is located south of Marshall Road and west of Baker Road. The addresses of the parcels involved are 7777 Marshall, 621 Baker and 7673 Marshall.

According to the plan submitted to the township, the senior living community, if approved by the township, is planned to have the following elements:

149 attached residential units found in separate 4- and 5-unit buildings, found within the central portion of the site. 82 duplex units found within the southern portion of the site. 85,035 square feet senior adult living facility building containing the following:Nursing Home (skilled care): 42 single rooms; 4 double rooms – 50 beds--Home for the Aged (assisted living): 15 single rooms; 4 double rooms – 23 beds--Home for the Aged (memory care): 12 single rooms; 3 double rooms – 18 beds--Independent Living: 19 one-bedroom apartments; 1 two-bedroom apartment; 5 studio apartments – 26 beds. An on-site community wastewater facility found in the northern portion of the development. 61 acres of open space or approximately 59% of the site. A single boulevard access point is planned for Baker Road opposite and north of the westbound exit/entrance ramp for I-94. A second access point to Marshall Road is provided as an emergency access only.

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Will Hathaway to see if a decision was issued on the final PUD site plan.

Hathaway said the public hearing lasted for over an hour, in which the developer made a brief presentation and then members of the public spoke. He said there are two adjacent property owners who have ongoing concerns while Township Board members asked questions of the developer.

No action was planned for the meeting on Feb. 14, so no action was taken. Hathaway said a public hearing is a necessary step prior to Board action.

Hathaway said he anticipates “that we'll have agenda items related to the Encore at Heritage Woods project on the next BOT agenda.”