Dreads Stumble in Loss to Skyline

The Dexter girls' basketball team could not overcome an off-shooting night as the Dreadnaughts fell to Ann Arbor Skyline 44-42 Thursday night.

Dexter struggled all night from the floor and from the free throw line, but still had a chance late, but came up short in the loss.

Skyline took a 7-5 lead after one and extended its lead to 19-12 at the half.

Chloe Perry hit a pair of baskets in the third and Alena Blumberg sank a three-pointer, but Skyline still held on to a 32-23 lead after three.

Dexter would get things going in the final period with a triple by Perry and a fast break lay-in by Kendall Cabana to cut the lead to 39-36, but cold free throw shooting doomed the Dreads in the end.

Dexter was just 2 of 13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 8 of 28 for the game. Skyline was 8 of 17 from the line in the deciding fourth and finished 16-28 from the line on the night.

Perry finished with a team high 15 points. Heidi Fuchs followed with nine points and Blumberg eight. Cabana finished with four points, Addison Chase, Alyssa Gullekson, and Bailey Krueger two each.

Dexter fell to 8-5 in the SEC Red and 13-7 overall.