Dexter's Joyce Qualifies for D1 Wrestling Finals

Joyce Qualifies for D1 Wrestling Finals

Dexter’s Matthew Joyce earned a second-place finish at the D1 wrestling regional at Saline Saturday and qualified for the state finals at Ford Field March 3rd and 4th.

Joyce reached the 150-pound finals with a 9-1 major decision and an 8-3 win in the semis. In the finals, he faced the undefeated wrestler from Detroit Catholic Central and came up on the short end of a loss. The 2-1 record improved him to 42-4 on the season.

Brenden Valerio came up just short for his state finals bid at 190-pounds.

Valerio opened with a 9-2 win to reach the semifinals but fell by a second-round pin to drop to the consolation bracket where he dropped a tough 3-0 decision in the consolation semis. His season finished with a 25-7 record.