Scio Twp Police Report, January 2023

In January, Deputies responded to 778 calls for service, up from 727 the previous year for a 7% increase.

Officers conducted 268 traffic stops, up from 242 last year. Forty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Three assaults

Two home invasions

Ten larcenies

One vehicle theft

23 crashes

Ten medical assists

30 citizen assists

One mental health call

21 welfare checks

15 frauds

12 disorderly conducts

Six attempted suicides adult (note: all in the same block address)

One sudden death

One death investigation

One overdose

Two OUI

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On January 2nd, Deputies responded to a residence in the 2200 Block of Morrison Drive for a welfare check. They contacted the 3rd party complainant, who advised a friend’s residence had been burglarized while they were out of town. Unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered the residence stealing legalized drugs, jewelry, and musical instruments. There are no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On January 2nd, Deputies investigated a stolen motor vehicle complaint in the 4200 Block of Eyrie Drive. The complainant’s vehicle was stolen by a juvenile suspect and recovered in Ypsilanti Township on the same day. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for Review.

On January 18th, Deputies responded to the TA Truck Stop in the 200 Block of Baker Road for a recovered trailer that had been reported stolen in the State of Pennsylvania. There are no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On January 23rd, Deputies responded to the area of Wagner and Jackson Roads for a Personal Injury Crash where the offending vehicle had fled the scene southbound on Wagner Road. Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle and driver, subsequently arresting a 66-Year-Old Ann Arbor resident for operating a motor vehicle while being visibly Impaired. There were minor injuries in the crash, and the case awaits a toxicology report.

On January 27th, Deputies responded to the 00 Block of Cherry Lane for a possible home invasion in progress. Upon arrival, Deputies determined that a juvenile suspect had forcibly entered a mobile home within the park and was detained. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On January 28th, Deputies investigated a missing person complaint in the 2800 Block of Sagebrush Circle. The 15-Year-Old resident involved in this case made local news and, unfortunately, and tragically was later found deceased at Pioneer High School. There is no indication of foul play in this case which is still under investigation.

On January 29th, Deputies responded to the intersection of Scio Church and Oak Valley Drive for a traffic crash. During their investigation, Deputies contacted the “at fault” driver and subsequently arrested the 69-year-Old Ann Arbor resident for operating a motor vehicle while being visibly impaired. The case awaits toxicology results.

On January 30th, Deputies responded to the 100 Block of Baker Road to check the welfare of a subject and young child. Deputies arrived, conducted an investigation, and subsequently arrested a 44-Year-Old Chelsea resident for operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired and child endangerment. The case awaits toxicology results.

The entire January police call log can be found at the link below.