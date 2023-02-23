Lady Dreads Snap Two Game Skid

The Dexter girls' basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 62-25 rout of Monroe Tuesday night.

The win pushed the Dreadnaughts to 14-7 overall and finished 9-5 in the SEC Red.

Dexter left no doubt that their mini slump was over, scoring the first 22 points of the game and taking a commanding 24-2 lead after one quarter.

Chloe Perry score nine first quarter points and Addison Chase hit a pair of triples and scored eight in the Dreads opening run.

Dexter outscored the Trojans 16-8 in the second behind wight points by Alena Blumberg to take a 40-10 lead and never looked back.

Perry led the Dreadnaughts with 19 points.

Chase finished with 14 points and Blumberg 13. Alyssa Gullekson and Kendall Cabana finished with five each, Bailey Krueger and Heidi Fuchs three apiece.

Dexter will wrap of the regular season at rival Chelsea Friday night at 5:30.