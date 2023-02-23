Dexter Ends Slump with Rout of Monroe

The Dexter basketball team snapped an eight-game losing streak thanks to a big first half Tuesday night, taking down Monroe 50-33.

It was Staff Appreciation Night for the Dreadnaughts with each player inviting the teaching staff to the game and honor them before the contest

Evan Haroldson, who earlier in the day announced his commitment to Indiana Tech University, sparked the Dreadnaughts early with seven first quarter points as Dexter took an 18-11 lead after one quarter.

Reeves Taylor, whose honorary staff member was Head Football Coach Phil Jacobs, hit a pair of triples in the second to spark an 18-8 run in the second for a Dreads 36-19 halftime lead.

The Dexter defense locked down on in the second half, holding the Trojans to just 14 points as the Dreadnaughts held on for the win.

Haroldson had a big night coming off his big announcement earlier in the day with a double-double of 12 points, ten rebounds, and six assists.

Taylor, who earlier in the week announced his commitment to play football at Ventura College in California finished with 12 points.

Garrett Sharp, AJ Vaughn, and Xavier Blumberg chipped in with seven points each, while Ben Murphy had four, and Xavier Cook one.

Dexter travels to rival Chelsea Friday night.