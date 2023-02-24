Dexter Community Fund Welcomes Rachael Baldwin

From DCF

The Dexter Community Fund is pleased to welcome Rachael Baldwin to the Dexter Community Fund Advisory Committee. Rachael joins local community leaders with expertise in finance, law, business, education, and philanthropy. As community volunteers, the Advisory Committee is charged with overseeing and guiding the Dexter Community Fund in building a permanent endowment to address community needs and enrich the quality of life within the Dexter community in perpetuity.

Baldwin is Vice President, Director of Marketing and Communications at Aly Sterling Philanthropy. Rachael and her husband, Chris and three children are long-time residents of Dexter.

Baldwin joins committee members Kim Beneteau, Greg Brand, Jill Boydston, Anne Donevan, Melissa Joy, Elena Lundy, Rob Marshke and Melanie Szawara.

We would like to recognize and thank original founding Advisory Committee members Carole Empey and Jamie Guise, who are stepping down after serving on the Committee for eight years.

The Dexter Community Fund (DCF) is a permanent endowment at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF) dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Dexter community. The DCF is a source of community capital available to address critical areas of need and enhance the quality of life within the Dexter community. Through annual grants the Dexter Community Fund supports initiatives related to education and youth, the environment, senior services, health and wellness, human services, arts and culture, and community improvement. AAACF provides professional program staff, fund management, and investment expertise. To learn more, please visit our webpage at www.aaacf.org/dexter.

Photo: Rachael Baldwin. Courtesy DCF.