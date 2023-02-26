Dexter Swim and Dive Fifth at SEC Red Finals

The Dexter swim and dive team competed in what many consider the toughest conference finals in the state this weekend and came home with a fifth-place finish at the SEC Red finals.

The finals were scheduled to be at Ann Arbor Pioneer, but a power outage forced the preliminaries to be held at Saline Friday and the finals at Skyline Saturday.

The Red finals teams included D1 top-ranked Pioneer and fourth-ranked Saline and D2 third-ranked Skyline to go along with a tough Huron team and Dexter.

Pioneer easily won the title with 574 points and Skyline was second with 471. Dexter was fifth with 272.

Despite the tough competition the Dreadnaughts still had a strong showing with three state-cut times by individuals and two relays.

Jack Haidl finished 3rd and Dylan O’Connor 5th

with state-cut times in the 500 free race. Liam MacNeil also swam a state-cut time in the 500 in the preliminaries and finished 10th.

Matthew Resende had a state-cut time and was second in the 100 fly and was part of the 200 free relay with Owen Ragnes, Steven Merz, and Eric Smaby that finished 3rd with a state-cut time and the 200 medley relay with Lucas Greatorex, Grady Wheeler, and Smaby that places fifth with a state-cut time. He also finished fifth in the 50 free.

Branden Anderson was sixth in diving and the 400 free relay team of Jude Smith, Haidl, O’Connor, and Greatorex was sixth.

O’Connor was eighth in the 200 free and Greatorex eighth in the 100 free.

The Dreadnaughts will compete in the D2 state finals March 10-11.