Dexter Girls' Advance to District Finals

The Dexter girls' basketball team made short work of Ann Arbor Huron in the district semifinals Monday night taking down the River Rats 56-29.

The win advances the Dreadnaughts to the D1 district finals Wednesday night at Ann Arbor Skyline against Pioneer at 7:00.

Dexter swept a pair of games from Pioneer during the regular season, but beating a team a third time during a season is always difficult.

Chloe Perry scored seven first quarter points to lift the Dreadnaughts to a 13-7 lead after one quarter.

The Dexter defense clamped down on Huron in the second, allowing just four points and the Dreads went on an 18-4 run to take a commanding 31-11 halftime lead.

Alyssa Gullekson led the charge in the second with a pair of three-pointers and scored eight in the quarter.

Dexter would put the game away in the third with the help of 10 points by Alena Blumberg to take 46-21 lead after three and cruised in the fourth to the win.

Blumberg finished with a team-high 19 points.

Perry finished with 15 and Gullekson 10. Kendall Cabana chipped in with six points, Addison Chase five, and Heidi Fuchs one.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 15-8 overall on the season.