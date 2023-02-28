Dexter MI
2-28-2023 6:07pm

Dexter Girls' Advance to District Finals

The Dexter girls' basketball team made short work of Ann Arbor Huron in the district semifinals Monday night taking down the River Rats 56-29.

The win advances the Dreadnaughts to the D1 district finals Wednesday night at Ann Arbor Skyline against Pioneer at 7:00.

Dexter swept a pair of games from Pioneer during the regular season, but beating a team a third time during a season is always difficult.

Chloe Perry scored seven first quarter points to lift the Dreadnaughts to a 13-7 lead after one quarter.

The Dexter defense clamped down on Huron in the second, allowing just four points and the Dreads went on an 18-4 run to take a commanding 31-11 halftime lead. 

Alyssa Gullekson led the charge in the second with a pair of three-pointers and scored eight in the quarter.

Dexter would put the game away in the third with the help of 10 points by Alena Blumberg to take 46-21 lead after three and cruised in the fourth to the win.

Blumberg finished with a team-high 19 points.

Perry finished with 15 and Gullekson 10. Kendall Cabana chipped in with six points, Addison Chase five, and Heidi Fuchs one.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 15-8 overall on the season. 

