Dexter Makes it Three Straight Wins to End Regular Season

The Dexter boys' basketball team wrapped up its regular season in a big way with its third straight win to finish with a 6-16 overall record.

The Dreadnaughts are playing their best ball of the season heading into districts after a 69-37 pasting of Ypsilanti Tuesday night.

Dexter sent their five seniors out in winning fashion on Senior Night and it was the Dreadnaught seniors that led the way.

Evan Haroldson had another strong night with 22 points seven rebounds and six assists for Dexter. He scored 19 points in the first half, including four triples to lead Dexter to a 36-14 halftime lead and they would never look back.

Senior Xavier Blumberg had a career night with seven triples, six coming in the second half and finished with 21 points.

AJ Vaughn also celebrated Senior Night with three triples and nine points and four assists.

"Our seniors truly led us tonight," Coach Jason Rushton said. "We’re starting to play some good, complete basketball on both ends of the floor so it’s great to see our young men’s hard work beginning to pay off at the right time."

Xavier Cook chipped in with seven points, while Garrett Sharp and Reeves Taylor had four each and Jack DeMerell two points.

Dexter will host the D1 district next week. They will open against Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday night Wednesday night at 5:30.