Scio Township fills an important role at the fire department

It looks like the Scio Township Fire Department has their new Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal.

To fill the role left by Doug Armstrong, who is the new Chief of the Dexter Area Fire Department, the Scio Township Board at their Feb. 28 meeting approved making a contingent offer of employment to Brandon Sears to be Scio’s new Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal.

The Sun Times News followed up with Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde about this news.

“Mr. Sears has 20 years' experience with the Saline Area Fire Department and has experience with building inspection and plans review, which is the main focus of the position,” Houde said. “We are looking forward to getting him onboard and out working with the community.”

Sears is Captain with the Saline Area Fire Department. He is also currently performing inspection work in the communities under their jurisdiction.

In his cover letter, Sears said he is a results-oriented professional who has been consistently praised as efficient by his co-workers and management.

“Over the course of my 19-year career, I’ve developed a skill set directly relevant to the Assistant Fire Chief—Fire Marshal role you are hiring for,” Sears said in his letter. “Those skills include customer service, records management and legal codes. Overall, I have consistently demonstrated leadership, critical thinking and multitasking abilities in every aspect of my Firefighter role at Saline Area Fire Department.”

According to the Scio decision, Sears has requested that he give his current employer four weeks’ notice of his intent to leave the Saline Area Fire Department, and has an anticipated start date of April 1, upon successful completion of pre-employment background investigation and physical.

Brandon Sears. a Sun Times News file photo