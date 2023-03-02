March is Dexter UFO month. As many know, but some may not, in March 1966, Dexter gained national attention for multiple UFO sightings. If you don’t know the details, you can find them in the article below on our website.

(See online article: Then & Now: Investigative Author Talks About 1966 Dexter UFO Incidents)

I thought it would be fun to ask ChatGPT about the events. ChatGPT is the experimental artificial intelligence that will respond to prompts conversationally.

I wasn’t disappointed.

DM: What can you tell me about the ufo sightings around Dexter, Michigan in March 1966? Answer in the tone of Keith Morrison from the TV show Dateline.

ChatGPT: Well, let me tell you, the UFO sightings around Dexter, Michigan in March 1966, were certainly a strange and mysterious event. It was a time when the nation was captivated by the possibility of extraterrestrial life, and reports of strange objects in the sky were becoming more and more common. But the events in Dexter seemed to take things to a whole new level.

According to eyewitnesses, on the night of March 14th, strange lights appeared in the sky over the small town of Dexter. Some described them as "flying saucers," while others said they were "cigar-shaped." But no matter the shape, everyone who saw them agreed that they were unlike anything they had ever seen before.

Over the next several hours, these strange objects were spotted by dozens of people in and around Dexter. Some even reported seeing them land and take off again. And while there were certainly those who dismissed these sightings as nothing more than a case of mass hysteria, many others were convinced that they had witnessed something truly otherworldly.

To this day, the events of that night remain a mystery. Some believe that the sightings were simply the result of a rare atmospheric phenomenon or some other natural occurrence. But others remain convinced that what they saw was evidence of intelligent life from another planet. And so, the legend of the UFO sightings around Dexter, Michigan in March 1966, lives on, shrouded in mystery and intrigue.

DM: The Dexter ufos were attributed to marsh gas, which was a turning point for public tolerance of the Air Force's dismissive explanations for such phenomena. Reply sarcastically.

ChatGPT: Oh, marsh gas, of course! That's the explanation we've all been waiting for! I mean, forget about the dozens of eyewitness accounts describing flying saucers and cigar-shaped objects, it was clearly just a case of some swamp gas getting loose and playing tricks on people's eyes. It's not like the people of Dexter had any reason to be skeptical of the Air Force's dismissive explanations, right?

I'm sure the residents of Dexter were all relieved to learn that the strange and unexplained events they witnessed could be so easily explained away by a simple, natural occurrence. After all, why would anyone want to believe in the possibility of intelligent life from another planet when we can just blame it on some gas from a nearby swamp? It's a good thing the Air Force had such a plausible and convincing explanation, or else we might have had to actually consider the possibility of something truly extraordinary happening in our skies.

DM: I find it interesting that Dexter, Michigan, never monetized its famous ufo incident like other places such as Roswell, New Mexico. Reply humorously.

ChatGPT: Well, I guess the people of Dexter just didn't feel the need to milk their UFO incident for all it's worth! Maybe they're just not as savvy when it comes to the economics of alien encounters. Or maybe they're holding out for a really big payday, like when the extraterrestrials finally make contact and start handing out intergalactic royalties. Who knows, maybe in the future, the UFO enthusiasts of Dexter will be cashing in their checks from the Intergalactic Tourism Bureau while the rest of us are stuck on this boring old planet.

DM: I wonder way the best way to commercialize Dexter’s ufo sightings would be. Reply in the tone of Andy Rooney.

You know, I've been thinking about that Dexter UFO incident, and I can't help but wonder what the best way to commercialize it would be. I mean, some places have turned their extraterrestrial encounters into major tourist attractions, with museums, festivals, and all sorts of souvenirs. But is that really the right approach for Dexter?

Personally, I think the town should take a more understated approach. Maybe they could create a small exhibit or information center where visitors could learn about the incident and its impact on the community. They could sell some tasteful merchandise, like t-shirts or hats, but nothing too tacky or over-the-top.

The important thing is that the town respects the significance of the event and doesn't turn it into a cheap gimmick. The Dexter UFO incident is a part of the town's history and identity, and it should be treated as such. So let's approach it with the dignity and respect it deserves, and leave the cheap tricks to other towns that don't have the same sense of history and culture.

DM: Using html, imitate the composite drawing of the Dexter ufo by Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Cpl David Severance from witnesses’ descriptions. (code shown below image)

ChatGPT: Certainly, here is an example of how the composite drawing of the Dexter UFO could be recreated using HTML and CSS:

ChatGPT generated image using html and css. See code below.

Original 1966 composite drawing by Sheriff’s Cpl David Severance from witnesses’ descriptions. Image: Project Blue Book.

ChatGPT's code for the image:

