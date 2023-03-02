Dexter Girls Claim D1 District Title

To beat a team three times in a season is a hard feat, but the Dexter girls' basketball team was able to pull away in the second half to defeat Ann Arbor Pioneer 40-27 for the Division 1 district title.

The district title is the first for the Dreadnaughts since 2018 when they beat the same Pioneer team in the finals.

During the season the Dreads had handled Pioneer rather easily, but until late in the game Tuesday night, Pioneer gave Dexter all it could handle.

Chloe Perry got things going for Dexter with nine first quarter points to help the Dreads an 11-6 lead after one.

Pioneer would continue to hang tough in the second, but the Dreads would cling to a 19-14 lead at the half.

The Dexter lead was cut to 19-17 when Addison Chase nailed a triple to put the Dreads up 22-17.

Alena Blumberg and Perry followed with three-pointers and Blumberg hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Dreads a 29-22 lead after three.

Dexter would mane just one basket in the fourth quarter, but the Dreadnaughts went to the free throw line 15 times, making eight and sealing the win and the district title.

Perry was 5 of 7 from the line in the fourth and 10 of 13 for the game, finishing with a team-high 22 points.

Chase added eight points, including six in the second half to help the Dreadnaughts pull away.

Blumberg chipped in with seven points, Kendall Cabana two, and Bailey Krueger one point.

Dexter improved to 16-8 overall on the season. They advance to the Saline Regional Tuesday night against the winner of Novi (8-15) and South Lyon East (17-6).

Photos by Mike Williamson