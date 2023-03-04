Dexter's Joyce Finishes Fifth at D1 State Finals

Dexter senior made the most out of his trip to Ford Field this weekend, by finishing in fifth place at 150 pounds in Division 1 and earn All-State honors for the Dreadnaughts.

Joyce went 5-2 on the weekend and finished the season with a 46-6 record.

He was seeded second in his bracket and came out with a 10-9 win before falling to the number one seed 8-2 and dropping to the consolation bracket.

With just one more loss eliminating him, Joyce picked up a pair of one points wins (4-3 and 8-7) to guarantee a spot on the podium at 150.

He then fell in the consolation semifinals to move to the 5th-place match.

Joyce then clinched fifth with a 13-9 decision to wrap up the day.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann