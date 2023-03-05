Dexter’s Anderson Qualifies for State Diving Finals

Dexter’s Brandon Anderson is making the most of his first season as a diver for the Dreadnaughts after qualifying for the D2 state finals with an eighth-place finish at Fenton Thursday night.

Anderson was new to diving this year but has steadily improved as the season progressed, including a 6th-place finish at the SEC Red finals.

“We had no divers returning to start the season,” Coach Michael McHugh said. “We put out an announcement that we were looking for divers for the team.”

“Brandon had been posting videos of him doing acrobatic moves on trampolines and we had been trying to get him to join the team since he started high school,” McHugh said. “My assistant Murphy Hansen was talking to the other guys and one of them mentioned Brandon might try, and the next thing we know he was on the deck giving diving a try.”

And it has paid off for Anderson and the Dreadnaughts.

Qualifying for the regional was a big step and now he has made an even bigger jump by qualifying for the state finals.

Anderson finished with an 11-dive total of 321.90.

He opened the night with a score of 24.75 and was in 12th

place and slowly moved up the standings.

Anderson moved into the top 10 on his fourth dive and into the eighth spot on his seventh dive and stayed there the rest of the night to earn a spot at the finals in Holland this weekend.

Gerzon Herter was another first-time diver for the Dreadnaughts and he just missed qualifying for the finals with a 14th-place finish.

Herter finished with a score of 266.70 points. He missed qualifying by just 10 points.