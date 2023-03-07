Dexter's Corey Baker signs with Saginaw Valley State University

Dexter’s Corey Baker is excited about what lies ahead for him at Saginaw Valley State University. Meeting the coaches and players, and paying a visit on a game day, played a big part in his signing to attend school and play football at SVSU.

The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Baker, a senior at Dexter High School and standout as defensive tackle, to talk about his recent signing.

“I feel great about signing with SVSU,” he said. “I’m excited to go there and do what I love for four more years.”

In explaining why he picked Saginaw valley, he said he began to build a bond with their defensive coordinator Dan McKeown, and then when he went to one of their scout camps and had a blast meeting their coaching staff and talking to their players.

“Then I was invited to a game day visit and the atmosphere was ecstatic,” said Baker. “I had a blast and that led me to committing and signing.”

Corey Baker on signing day. photo courtesy of Dexter Athletics

Looking back on his journey so far, Baker said football has had a positive impact on him and helped him get to this place of getting an opportunity to attend a great school.

“Since I was a little kid I loved football,” he said explaining his love for football. “I didn’t start playing until 6th grade. I was one of the last kids to start playing and I haven’t regretted it. It’s been one of the best decisions of my life. My favorite part is I get to play, have fun, and win with all my closest friends.”

Football has also led to memorable moments for him. STN asked him what some highlights from high school were.

“My biggest one is when I scored my first touchdown my freshman year,” he said. “Another one is this past season when I gave our head coach Phil Jacobs a Gatorade splash after we blew out our rival Chelsea 45-0. Third, I will have to go with our senior night when we beat Saline and won our conference title. That was the greatest way senior night could’ve ended.”

Baker in action. photo by Mike Williamson

In thinking about who has helped and supported on his journey so far, he points to those close to him.

“My mom, dad, my sisters, coaches, friends,” he said. “There are so many people that have helped me through this journey. They would always cheer me on and make sure I’m motivated. I couldn’t have made it to this point and be who I am without them.”

As one last question, STN asked him, what do you want the community to know that we haven’t asked about?

“That I’m not perfect; I’ve made plenty of mistakes playing football and in the classroom and I always bounce back and get better,” he said. “You just gotta keep moving forward, work hard, give it your all, and make sure you have no regrets.”

photo by Mike Williamson