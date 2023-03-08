EFD to hold their annual online auction to benefit Dexter Community Schools

From EFD

The Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) is excited to be hosting its annual Spring Online Auction from March 12 - 19. The auction proceeds will fund educational grants to benefit students in all Dexter Community Schools. The funds raised from the Spring Online Auction directly impact the funding of the EFD Spring Grant cycle. Last year with generous community support, the EFD Spring Online Auction raised over $32,000 making it possible to fund EFD Spring Grants, such as Adapted Music for Students with Special Needs, DIA Field Trip for all 6th Graders, Fitness Room Equipment for Mill Creek, and a Makerspace Bandsaw for DHS. Visit www.efdexter.org to learn more about EFD.

"The auction has continued to grow in importance and we are proud of the support it has received from the families of Dexter students and the surrounding community. Our teachers are so dedicated here in Dexter and we at EFD work hard to support them. says EFD President, Mike Cipolla.

There are many great items up for bid, including many new experiences and packages this year. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to help EFD continue its mission of bringing excellence in education to Dexter.

What: EFD 2023 Spring Online Auction

When: Auction runs online March 12th @ 9am - March 19st @ 9pm

Where: www.efdexter.org/auction

EFD made it easy and convenient to log in to the auction and bid. Scan the QR code to take you directly to the auction site or visit www.efdexter.org/auction to participate.