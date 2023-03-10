Looking to the sun at the Scio Township Fire Station

Check out the new feature as you drive by the Scio Township Fire station on Zeeb Road.

Solar panels have been installed on the north side of the station, next to the parking lot.

Over the course of three days, the solar project at the fire department came to life. This has been over a year in the making for the fire department when the idea was first introduced to the township board late in 2021.

Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde said the total array is a 37.6 kilowatt system, 94 panels and it’s about 130 feet long. Houde said the total installed cost is $79,300, but there is a 30 percent federal reimbursement the township expects so the township expense is about $56,000.

“We expect this will offset about 70 percent of our electricity usage at the fire station and police substation, and has a life expectancy of 25 years,” said Houde. “The system is being installed as part of Scio’s commitment to sustainability (and I’m equally happy to see my expenses go down).”