Dexter Comes Up Short in Regional Final

An outstanding season came to an end for the Dexter girls’ basketball team Thursday night as the Dreadnaughts fell to Salem 40-23.

Dexter ended its season with a 17-9 record after the regional final loss.

The two teams had met in the season opener with Dexter claiming an 18-point win, but this was not the same Salem team as the one back in November.

Salem’s lockdown defense kept the Dreadnaught off-balance as the Dreadnaughts struggled to get to the basket.

Dexter struggled in the first half with Salem taking a 13-6 lead after one period.

The second quarter was not much better with the Dreads scoring just three points, but the defense kept the Rocks in check and Salem built a 21-9 lead at the half.

Dexter would get things going in the third behind the strong defense and went on a 9-2 run to cut the Salem lead to 23-18 after three, but the Rocks would pull away in the fourth.

Salem put the game away in the fourth by outscoring Dexter 17-5 and advancing to the D1 quarterfinals.

Alena Blumberg led Dexter with 12 points, while Chloe Perry added five for the Dreadnaughts.

Photos by Dawn McCann



