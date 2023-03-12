Dexter Basketball Season Ends in District Semis

The Dexter basketball team could not overcome a big size disadvantage as the Dreadnaughts season came to an end in a 61-42 loss to Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday night.

Dexter knew it had its work cut out for them against a strong Skyline team and it made matters worse with the team’s leading scorer Evan Haroldson battling an ankle injury.

“We didn’t think he would play, but he, of course, being the tough young man he is, went against doctor’s orders and was going to gut it out,” coach Jason Rushton said.

Dexter held tough in the opening half, trailing the much bigger Skyline squad 13-9 after one quarter.

Jack DeMerell hit a pair of triples in the second quarter to help the Dreadnaughts stay close 27-24 at the half.

Skyline blew the game open in the third. Dexter struggled to find the basket and the Eagles went on a 20-4 run to push the lead to 47-28 and would cruise in the fourth.

Garrett Sharp led the Dreadnaughts with nine points and Reeves Taylor added eight.

DeMerell, Haroldson, and Ben Murphy scored six each, AJ Vaughn four, and Xavier Blumberg three.

“We just didn’t have an answer on the glass in the second half due to our lack of size,” Rushton said. “Nonetheless, this group never quit as they haven’t all season long. We know the record doesn’t reflect it, and from the outside, we may not see what we do in our locker room - but we have a lot to be proud of this season.”

Photos by Mike Williamson



