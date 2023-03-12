Dexter Swim and Dive 17th at D2 State Finals

The Dexter boys’ swim and dive team came home with a 17th-place finish at the D2 state finals in Holland Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 32 points in the meet won by Birmingham Groves with 274.

Matthew Resende led the Dreads with a pair of all-state finishes.

Resende finished eighth in the 50 free and was eighth in the 100 fly. He was also part of the 200 medley relay team that finished 13th

along with Lucas Greatorex, Grady Wheeler, and Eric Smaby.

Jack Haidl finished 15th in the 500 free for Dexter, while the 200 free relay team was disqualified for a false start in the finals.

Also competing by not reaching the finals were Dylan O’Connor with a 34th place finish in the 200 free, Liam MacNeil 22nd and O’Connor 25th

in the 500 free, Greatorex 20th in the 100 back, the 400 free relay team of Greatorex, O’Connor, Jude Smith, and Smaby 20th, and Branden Anderson 23rd in diving.