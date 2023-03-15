Scio Township planning a special vote for November

Scio Township is planning to go before voters with a fire services proposal.

At its March 14 meeting, the Scio Township Board by a 6-0 vote approved calling for a special election on November 7, 2023, and the placement of a proposal regarding fire services assessment.

The approved resolution states:

“WHEREAS, Act 33 of 1951 authorizes the Township to establish a special assessment district to defray the cost of maintaining and operating a fire department; and,”

“WHEREAS, The Township currently levies 1.35 mills through such a special assessment to defray the cost of providing fire protection services; and,”

“WHEREAS, the Fire Services Guidance Committee was charged with recommending a service improvement plan, and corresponding special assessment to support such recommendation.”

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Township of Scio Board of Trustees calls for a Special Election to be held on November 7, 2023; and,”

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Township of Scio Board of Trustees approves the following proposals, and directs the Clerk to submit them for placement on the November 7th Ballot:”

“Fire Services Improvement and Expansion”

“Shall the Township of Scio be authorized to annually defray its costs of providing fire protection and emergency medical services, including maintenance of buildings, acquisition of apparatus and equipment by special assessment pursuant to Act 33 of 1951 in an amount adjusted annually that does not exceed 3.75 mills ($3.75 on each $1000 of taxable value) in any single year for ten (10) years, 2023 to 2032 inclusive?”

“Shall the Township of Scio be authorized to annually defray its costs of purchasing property, constructing buildings and providing apparatus and equipment for newly constructed buildings to provide fire protection and emergency medical services by special assessment pursuant to Act 33 of 1951 in an amount adjusted annually that does not exceed 0.75 mills ($0.75 on each $1,000 of taxable value) in any single year for twenty (20) years, 2023 to 2042 inclusive?”

“The authority under this ballot question is effective only if both ballot questions are approved.”

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with township supervisor Will Hathaway about the decision.

STN asked, what’s the main reason for wanting to place this proposal before voters?

Hathaway said, “The Township determined that funding for the Fire Department is not adequate to meet the current and future needs.”

STN asked him if there’s anything in particular you want the community to know about this?

“The vote to approve the ballot measure was supported by all present,” Hathaway said. “I suspect that it would have had unanimous support of the entire Board, but Trustee Brazeau had to travel for business and therefore missed the meeting. The Board deliberated on whether to put a simpler question on the ballot, but opted for a two-part ballot question that aims to separate the capital and operating costs.”