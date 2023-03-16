Dexter Twp Seeks Applications from Landowners for Preservation Program

Dexter Township’s land preservation program is seeking applications from landowners interested selling development rights to conserve their property in perpetuity.

Last November township voters approved a ten-year millage to support the permanent conservation of farmland and open space with 63% support. The funds generated will be used to attract federal, State, county and private contributions to purchase conservation easements. Conservation easements are permanent deed restrictions that permit certain activities (e.g., agriculture, woodlot management and hunting) while prohibiting other uses (e.g., residential development, mineral extraction and clearcutting woods). Purchasing easements costs less than buying the property, and keeps the property on the tax rolls and contributing to the local economy.

A seven member Farmland and Open Space Preservation Board (FOSPB) was appointed by the Board of Trustees (BOT) to administer the program. The FOSPB will review submitted applications and recommend properties on which to expend township funds. The BOT has contracted with land preservation expert and township resident Barry Lonik to staff the program, answer questions and provide information. Lonik has over 30 years of land preservation experience in Washtenaw County including staffing to similar programs in Ann Arbor, Scio and Webster Townships for nearly two decades. Interested township landowners are encouraged to contact Lonik at (734) 223-2321 or send an email to BLonik13@aol.com to learn more about their opportunities.

There is no cost or obligation in submitting an application. No minimum acreage is required but larger parcels score higher and have a better chance of attracting matching funds. The application is available on the township website or by calling the township hall at (734) 426-3767.